ROBERTA FOWLER

Roberta Starling Fowler
Entered eternal rest on September 28, 2020 at Northampton Nursing & Rehabilitation in Frederick, Maryland. Born in Millwood, Georgia on July 22, 1924 she was the second child of John C. Starling and Wilma Sears Starling. Roberta will be remembered for her wonderful stories and spunky determination. She was as tough as nails with a heart of gold! In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Lugene Starling Moore and brother, J.C. Starling, both of Georgia. She is also predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Marvin E. Fowler and her son, Charles E. Love. Roberta and Marvin lived in Alexandria, VA and traveled around the world reaching every continent except Antarctica! Those left to remember her memory are her daughter, Terri Almacy (Jacob Cruze), grandchildren: Patricia Davies (Thomas), Mary Hernandez (James), Thomas Reinhardt (Ashley) all of Frederick, MD, and granddaughter, Sherrie Allwine (Kenneth) of King George, VA. In addition, Roberta had five great-grandchildren: Kenneth Allwine II, Kyle Allwine, Evalyn Skipper, Charles Hernandez, and Joseph Hernandez and two great-great-grandchildren: Kenneth Allwine III and Kyle Allwine II. The family would like to thank Country Meadows Retirement Community where Roberta had lived for over a year and Frederick Hospice for their help and caring. In lieu of flowers, Roberta wished to have donations made to her favorite charity, Shriner's Hospitals for Children
. Graveside interment will be private.