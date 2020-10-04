1/1
ROBERTA FOWLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Starling Fowler  
Entered eternal rest on September 28, 2020 at Northampton Nursing & Rehabilitation in Frederick, Maryland. Born in Millwood, Georgia on July 22, 1924 she was the second child of John C. Starling and Wilma Sears Starling. Roberta will be remembered for her wonderful stories and spunky determination. She was as tough as nails with a heart of gold! In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Lugene Starling Moore and brother, J.C. Starling, both of Georgia. She is also predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Marvin E. Fowler and her son, Charles E. Love. Roberta and Marvin lived in Alexandria, VA and traveled around the world reaching every continent except Antarctica! Those left to remember her memory are her daughter, Terri Almacy (Jacob Cruze), grandchildren: Patricia Davies (Thomas), Mary Hernandez (James), Thomas Reinhardt (Ashley) all of Frederick, MD, and granddaughter, Sherrie Allwine (Kenneth) of King George, VA. In addition, Roberta had five great-grandchildren: Kenneth Allwine II, Kyle Allwine, Evalyn Skipper, Charles Hernandez, and Joseph Hernandez and two great-great-grandchildren: Kenneth Allwine III and Kyle Allwine II. The family would like to thank Country Meadows Retirement Community where Roberta had lived for over a year and Frederick Hospice for their help and caring. In lieu of flowers, Roberta wished to have donations made to her favorite charity, Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Graveside interment will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
7035604400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved