

ROBERTA D. GABEL (Age 67)



On Thursday, December 12, 2019, ROBERTA D. GABEL of Washington, DC lost her last battle with cancer after a life filled with joy, affection, and , she always said, great good fortune. She came to Washington for law school and took a low level summer job at the US Department of Transportation from which she ultimately retired some 32 years later as Assistant General Counsel for Environmental, Civil Rights, and General law. During her retirement, Roberta was a dedicated volunteer at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum until her health would no longer permit it, served as a guide with various Smithsonian Institution exhibits and enjoyed courses there, volunteered with the non-partisan Election Protection coalition, and continued her love of learning with classes at American University's Osher Lifelong learning Institute.

Everywhere she went, Roberta's kindness, generosity of spirit, genuine affection and empathy for other people won her friends and admirers. She had a ready smile and sense of humor that delighted all who knew her. Many men and women valued her as a personal and professional mentor and she was a much-admired colleague and manager. Her legacy is the close and warm relationships she built and maintained over the years, including with her longtime friends Carol Light and Susan Pernick. No one who knew her is likely to forget the positive energy and enthusiasm she brought to her own life and the lives of others.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Jennie Gabel, dear sister of Marc, Donald, Louise Kirchner and the late Lloyd, beloved sister-in-law to their spouses, and loving aunt to their children. She is also survived by a legion of cousins, friends of the family, and her wide circle of dear friends. Funeral service will be held at Sinai Chapels, 162-05 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadow, NY, on Monday, December 16 at 12:30 p.m. with interment following at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY Memorial contributions may be made to The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. A Celebration of Life Event to be held locally at a later date. Local arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001