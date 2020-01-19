The Washington Post

ROBERTA GRAFFMAN (1952 - 2020)
Roberta Alting Graffman  

On Monday, January 6, 2020, Roberta Alting Graffman died peacefully in Silver Spring due to complications from a stroke. Roberta was born April 3rd, 1952 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, to Robert Gene Alting and Thelma (nee Brown) Alting. She attended Kensington High School in Philadelphia. She moved to Silver Spring in 1980 with her husband. She worked in the Montgomery County School system for nearly 30 years. She was predeceased by her father and mother; brothers, Jonathan Alting and James Alting; and sister, Priscilla Alting. She loved working with children; watching old movies; her Jack-a-bee, Jack; and doing various crafts such as cross stitch and crochet. She was much loved by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ira Graffman; daughter, Leah Thompson and son-in-law, Blake; and a nephew and three nieces in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
 
A memorial service will be held January 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 11612 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Roberta may be made to https://www.kinf.org or https://www.nokidhungry.org. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
