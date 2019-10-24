The Washington Post

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Roberta Zipper Gunod of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Seymour Gunod and the late Daniel Friedman; devoted mother of Jeri Mendelsohn (Kenneth), Nathaniel Gunod (Amy Rosser) and Gail Gunod-Green (Mark); loving sister of Nanette Fried; cherished grandmother of Leah Stone (Brian), Justin Mendelsohn (Laura), Shulamit Weiss (Robert), Joseph Green (Batya) and Anna Gunod; and beloved GG to six great-grandchildren. A chapel service will be held Thursday, October 24, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD; with interment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to S.O.M.E. (some.org), or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
