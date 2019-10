ROBERTA HAMILTON-PLATER



Roberta Hamilton-Plater passed away peacefully on October 18, 2018. It has been a year since your passing and I have missed you truly. But I know that you are in a better place and at peace. I think of you every single day. No longer with great sadness because you are with the lord, but with fond memories of your smile, your kindness to others and your humor. I will always love you and miss you.

Love, Your Loving Husband