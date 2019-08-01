ROBERTA HARRISON (Age 91)
Roberta Harrison departed this earthly existence on July 20, 2019 at Sunrise at George Mason Assisted Living in Fairfax, VA. She leaves to cherish her sweet memory, daughters Deborah Boyd of Glen Allen VA; Patricia Harrison-Johnson (Tyrone) of Woodbridge VA and son, Harry Harrison (Gwen) of Durham, NC; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. On Saturday, August 3, visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m., at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Ave., NE, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. www.marshallmarchfh.com