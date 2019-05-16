ROBERTA HAVAS (nee Hagen)
"Bobbie"
1935 ~ 2019
Roberta "Bobbie" Havas, age 83, of Calverton, MD passed away on May 11, 2019. Bobbie was born in Ravenna, Ohio on August 2, 1935. Bobbie graduated Portage County High School in 1953, where she was an active member of literature and arts clubs. Her senior yearbook quoted that "With her blonde hair and blue eyes, she was the cause of many sighs." In 1960 she married Frank Havas and remained so until his death in January 2019. Bobbie and Frank built a life in Maryland where she worked by trade as an accountant for many years before transitioning to sales management. Bobbie was a respected leader for 30 years at Rixon Inc., a data communications company amongst the earliest to produce modems for computers to "talk" over telephone lines. Bobbie was known not just as a like-able, hard-working boss, but a thoughtful colleague for whom many relied upon for fashion and gift-giving advice. She will be best remembered for the kindness and love she had for her family. Bobbie took great pride in hosting family gatherings, preparing new recipes to share and finding just the right gifts to present to loved ones on special occasions. Bobbie was fashion-forward with a wardrobe replete in hues of blue. She was meticulous with her weekly hair appointments, making sure she always looked her best. But her welcoming nature and gentle laugh were what endeared her to everyone she met. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents Donna and Noah Hagen, husband Frank, brother William (Patricia), brother-in-law Nick, and nephew Gary. She is survived by her brother Donald (Sandra Lee), sister-in-law Irene, nieces and nephews Diane (Roy), Doug (Ramona), Valerie, Steve, Brian (Mary), Stacey (Stacy) and over 20 great-nieces and nephews. A public memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Friday May 17, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Spring, MD with a viewing at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "In memory, Roberta "Bobbie" Havas" to the at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Or online: www.cancer.org/donate
.