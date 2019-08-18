

Roberta Livesay Hickcox

(Age 89)



Of Gettysburg, PA passed on August 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Lee Hickcox; daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox, Julee Ellen Hickcox; two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks, Alexander Shanon Banks. Life-long Episcopalian most recently at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Gettysburg, PA, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years, also a member of the Episcopal Women's Club and served as assistant treasurer of the church for 25 years. Volunteered at Gettysburg Library and was an assistant teacher at the Gettysburg Elementary School. Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at