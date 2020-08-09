ROBERTA KAPLAN



Roberta R. Kaplan (Age 84)

Died July 10, 2020 in Washington, DC following a brief (non-COVID) illness. She leaves behind her beloved sister, Donna Peterson of Denver, eight nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 43 years, Jacob (Jack) Kaplan, and is also survived by his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sisters, Shirley Duke (Jackson, MS) and Virginia Boggis (Denver). Roberta was born in Colorado Springs, the youngest of four daughters of Abe and Rae (Wayt) Rabinoff, and grew up in Denver. She was valedictorian of her South High School graduating class in 1954. She went on to the University of Denver, which she attended on a highly-competitive statewide merit scholarship, again graduating valedictorian of her class, and was also voted Outstanding Woman of her class. She was part of the first cohort of Peace Corps volunteers, serving for two years in Sierra Leone in the early 1960s, and remained an enthusiastic supporter of the Peace Corps throughout her life. A first career as a journalist followed, when she worked as a reporter for a Honolulu newspaper. She returned to the mainland to teach English for many years, primarily and most notably at the Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Washington, DC, where she also served as yearbook advisor. After teaching, she worked as a writer/editor at Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW), and later as an editor for the U.S. Department of Labor. In addition, she edited The European Payments Union, co-authored by her husband and Gunther Schleiminger, while living in Basel, Switzerland. Following retirement, Roberta and her husband spent many happy summers in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held when conditions are more favorable for community gatherings. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Peace Corps Sierra Leone fund or the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.



