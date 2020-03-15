ROBERTA LETHAM "Bobbi"
It is with great sadness that the family of Roberta (Bobbi) Letham announces her passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bobbi will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Glenn, their two daughters and their husbands, Debbie and Matt and Lori and Mani; and grandsons, Ian and Tyler. She was a living example of the Golden Rule. She loved her friends, flowers, travel, and fashion. But most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Bobbi's life will be held Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m., at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W Columbia St, Falls Church, VA 22046. Reception to follow. Donations in memory of Bobbi can be given to the Multiple My- eloma Foundation: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/