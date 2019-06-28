The Washington Post

ROBERTA LINTNER (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity Church
Burke, VA
View Map
Notice
ROBERTA POMPILIO LINTNER  

Roberta Pompilio Lintner of Springfield, VA passed away at home Monday, June 24, surrounded by her loving family. Roberta was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1937 and grew up in Arlington, VA; she married John E. Lintner on May 23, 1959. Roberta was a very talented artist who concentrated on watercolors; she was a member of the Springfield Art Guild and the Virginia Watercolor Society, and taught art lessons. She also enjoyed tap dancing with the Golden Tappers. Roberta was kind, thoughtful, and was loved by so many. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; son John R. Lintner (Tina), daughter Cindy Linnebur (Tommy), and grandchildren Michelle Linnebur (Tom), Ryan Linnebur, Daniel Lintner, and Brooke Lintner. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Monday July 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at Nativity Church, Burke, VA on July 2 at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Fairfax Memorial Park. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held later this summer.
Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
