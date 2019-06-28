

ROBERTA POMPILIO LINTNER



Roberta Pompilio Lintner of Springfield, VA passed away at home Monday, June 24, surrounded by her loving family. Roberta was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1937 and grew up in Arlington, VA; she married John E. Lintner on May 23, 1959. Roberta was a very talented artist who concentrated on watercolors; she was a member of the Springfield Art Guild and the Virginia Watercolor Society, and taught art lessons. She also enjoyed tap dancing with the Golden Tappers. Roberta was kind, thoughtful, and was loved by so many. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; son John R. Lintner (Tina), daughter Cindy Linnebur (Tommy), and grandchildren Michelle Linnebur (Tom), Ryan Linnebur, Daniel Lintner, and Brooke Lintner. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Monday July 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass to be held at Nativity Church, Burke, VA on July 2 at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Fairfax Memorial Park. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held later this summer.