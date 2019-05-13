The Washington Post

ROBERTA MAYER

Guest Book
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Of Reston, Virginia, formerly of Harrington Park, New Jersey, passed May 11, 2019. She is the beloved wife of 62 years to Saul Mayer; loving mother of Debra, Laura, and Andrew Mayer; grandmother of Rachel, Natalie, Erica, Jessica, and Benjamin; great-grandmother of Logan; sister of Carl Green (Pamela). A graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the John Theurer Cancer Center at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in The Washington Post on May 13, 2019
