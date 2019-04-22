Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA MIHALIK. View Sign



ROBERTA JANE MIHALIK

Roberta Jane Mihalik passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Jane was born July 26, 1940 in Dothan, Alabama; daughter of the late Robert M. and Doris Adams. Jane received a B.S. in mathematics from the University of Alabama in 1962. She married James J. Mihalik in 1964. Worked at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade, Md. for several years as a computer programmer. Studied art for several years in the 70s and began a career as a professional artist in the late 70s. She specialized in miniature oils. She sold in galleries in Bethesda, Potomac, Nantucket, and Boston. She received many awards for her paintings. She was selected as one of the original 12 artists in the newly formed Miniature Artists of America in 1985. She won "Best of Show" four times in the Miniature Art Society of Florida exhibit, the largest one in the U.S. She received "Best of Show" for MAA in the London, England international exhibit in 1995. She exhibited in miniature shows in England, Ireland, Japan, Canada, and Australia. She also exhibited at the Butler Institute of American Art; Tampa Museum of Art; Ulster, Ireland; and the Smithsonian Institution. She is represented in the Smithsonian Institution's permanent White House Artist Egg Collection. She volunteered at food panties, soup kitchens and homeless shelters for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Mihalik, her daughter, Lisa Lucas (Kevin) of Silver Spring, Md., sisters Susan Bright of Dothan, Al and Ann Kerbs of Newport Beach, Ca. Her son, Steve Mihalik, M.D., died in 2004. She is survived by grandchildren Blake, Cole, Aiden and Stephanie. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to .

Funeral Home Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.

500 University Blvd. West

Silver Spring , MD 20901

