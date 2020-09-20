ROBERTA NEW



Roberta Ramsey New (Age 75)

Passed away peacefully at home after her battle with leukemia on August 25, 2020. Born in Halifax County, Virginia and raised in Newport News, Roberta moved to the Rosemont neighborhood in Alexandria, VA in 1972. Roberta was proud to call Rosemont her home and her many friends there were like her extended family for nearly 50 years. Roberta worked as a psychologist in the Alexandria public schools for many years. She earned her PhD in clinical psychology in 1989 and worked in both the schools and private practice following that. In her work as a psychologist, Roberta touched the lives of hundreds of children and adolescents growing up in Alexandria since the early 1970s. Roberta will be fondly remembered and missed for her love of Rehoboth Beach, convertibles, horses, cats, playing bridge, talking politics, cooking, traveling and red wine. She was outgoing and always ready for interesting conversation. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Robert Henry and Frances Hughes Ramsey, and her granddaughter Natalie New. She is survived by her partner Dr. William A. Mitchell, her son Dr. Kent C. New, daughter-in-law Jennifer Sawyer New and grandchildren Carson, Zander, Vivian and Evelyn New. A memorial service will be held at a future date when all can gather safely. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Office of Gift Administration, 3300 Whitehaven St, NW, Suite 3000, Washington, DC 20007.



