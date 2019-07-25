The Washington Post

ROBERTA O'BRIEN

Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD 20854
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Potomac, MD
ROBERTA BROWNE O'BRIEN  

With heavy heart we announce the passing of Roberta Browne O'Brien, 87, on July 21, 2019. Roberta was predeceased in 2007 by her beloved husband of 55 years, John J. O'Brien. The New York couple moved to Bethesda, MD in 1971 and devoted their life to rearing eight children: Roberta Shanley of Churchton, MD, Megan Collins (Jim) of Delray Beach, FL, John O'Brien of Denver, CO, twins, Mary Cyrus (Rod) of Vienna, VA and Timothy O'Brien (Randi) of Spokane, WA, Nancy Smith (Terry) of New Hope, PA, and twins, Katie O'Brien of Bethesda, MD and Kerrie O'Brien of Minneapolis, MN. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated communicant and volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Potomac, MD where a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m.
