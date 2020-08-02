Roberta Powers passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Rockville, MD. She moved to the United States from Italy in 1946 as the beloved wife of the late LTC John J. Powers, Jr; devoted mother of John James Powers, III (wife, Rosemary Roberts); grandmother of Molly Powers (husband, Joshua Parks) and Emily Powers; loving great grandmother of Ellie Parks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, DC and interment with her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington or to Holy Cross Hospice. Please view and sign the family guest book at: