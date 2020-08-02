1/
ROBERTA POWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERTA G. POWERS (Age 94)  
Roberta Powers passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Rockville, MD.  She moved to the United States from Italy in 1946 as the beloved wife of the late LTC John J. Powers, Jr; devoted mother of John James Powers, III (wife, Rosemary Roberts); grandmother of Molly Powers (husband, Joshua Parks) and Emily Powers; loving great grandmother of Ellie Parks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, DC and interment with her husband will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington or to Holy Cross Hospice. Please view and sign the family guest book at:www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved