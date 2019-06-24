Roberta Sands
"Bonnie"
On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Roberta Bonnie Sands of Rockville, MD. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; devoted mother of David, Steven (Valerie), Michael (Mindy London) and Michele (Robert Kiewe); cherished grandmother of Jared, Brian, Scott, Eric, Jordyn, Erin and Lilly. Temple services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 1 p.m. at Adas Israel Congregation 2850 Quebec Street NW, Washington, DC 20008 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva at the home at 7p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.