Roberta Seifert "Bobbie"
Of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Seifert; mother of Michelle Raynes and Will Seifert (Jamie); grandmother of Halley Raynes, Hayden Raynes, Jack Seifert and Wyatt Seifert; sister of Ron Rother (JoAnn). Visitation will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the cancer or Alzheimer's charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com