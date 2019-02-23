Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERTA "Bert" SHORT.



ROBERTA SANKEY BARNES SHORT "Bert"

June 29, 1934 ~ February 13, 2019



Bert Short passed away without fair warning on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 84. She was a loving mother and friend to her two children Brent Wallace Barnes, (Elsa) of Sykesville, Maryland and Cynthia Anne Boyd, (Kent Soukup) of Boulder, Colorado. She adored her five grandchildren, Kimberly Catherine, Heather Elizabeth, Ryan Joseph, and Kent's two children, Christine (Tom) Jensen and David (Bethany) Soukup. She was supported in life by her two sisters, Virginia Boyer and Marian Grande. They had one brother whom they all cherished, F. Paul Sankey whom preceded her in death.

Roberta was born to Dr. Robert and Frances Sankey and lived her young life near Pittsburgh, before leaving to graduate from Pennsylvania State University. Bert raised her two children in Virginia with a successful career in real-estate throughout Northern Virginia. She is proceeded in death by her husband Laurence Anthony Short with whom she shared a wonderful, full life with world-wide travel and entertainment with irreplaceable friends and family.

Her service will be on Tuesday, February 26 at 3 p.m. at Saint Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Boulder. Donations in honor of her life can be made to the . Arrangement are being handled by Greenwood & Myers Mortuary, Boulder, CO.