ROBERTA STEM

Roberta Marie Stem May 25, 1948 - June 20, 2020
Mrs. Roberta Marie Stem, 72, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the LifePath Hospice House after the side effects of Parkinson's Disease physically wore her body down. She was born on May 25, 1948 in Washington, DC and is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Frank Veltri and Frank Veltri; and her loving husband of 50 years, John William Stem. She is survived by her daughter, Dorinda Schmidtknecht; son-in-law, David Schmidtknecht; brother-in-law, Joseph Stem; two sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Stem McCormick (Ray) and Theresa Stem Banaszak (Steve); nieces, Marisa Flint, Jennifer Stem, Kelly Squillace (Mike), Ashley Gartner (Mike), Brittany Weinstein (Jeff); nephews, Robbie Tiller, III and Brian McCormick; and two great-nephews, Jeremy and Nicholas Flint. She has lived in Florida for the past 20 years, fleeing from the cold winters where she was born and raised in the Washington Metropolitan area. Roberta was an avid animal lover, having several dogs throughout her life and several horses as well. She enjoyed horseback riding as often as possible. She enjoyed bowling in leagues with her friends, always a fierce competitor. She loved baseball, her favorite teams being the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. She liked to travel, go on cruises, and she loved going to Las Vegas to gamble, winning frequently. Roberta did not want a memorial service, preferring that her family and friends remember her when she was healthy and able-bodied. She would want contributions to be made in her memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.apdaparkinson.org) to further the research to find a cure for this deadly disease.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.