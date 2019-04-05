ROBERTA TOLLIVER

ROBERTA C. TOLLIVER  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Preston N. Tolliver, Sr., survived by children Carol A. Berry, Preston N. Tolliver, Jr. (Ruthanne), and Gerald W. Tolliver (Sherrilynn), five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at The Greater First Baptist Church, 2701 13th St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment immediately following service at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.
 
 

Religious Service Information
Greater First Baptist Church
2701 13th St NW
Washington D.C., DC 20009
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2019
