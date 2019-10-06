The Washington Post

ROBERTA "BERT" WISE (1916 - 2019)
  "My deepest condolences to Mrs Wises family."
    - Beverly Clarke
  "Link Roberta was a thoughtful and loving person who was..."
    - Dr. Deanna Horton
  "A wonderful, caring, genuine woman & loving mother...."
    - Skip Hedgepath
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School
12650 Brooke Lane
Upper Marlboro, MD
ROBERTA VIRGINIA MORSE WISE  
"Bert" (Age 103)  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019 Resident of Lanham, MD. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.; loving mother of Keith (Debra) Henry (Valaida) Wise and Thomas Pinder (Esther). Also survived by four grandchildren; DeShaun (Fernando), Michael (Meghan), Talyn (Katie) and Jordan. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, from 6 to 8;30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 9 a.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300