ROBERTA VIRGINIA MORSE WISE
"Bert" (Age 103)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 23, 2019 Resident of Lanham, MD. Devoted wife of the late Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr.; loving mother of Keith (Debra) Henry (Valaida) Wise and Thomas Pinder (Esther). Also survived by four grandchildren; DeShaun (Fernando), Michael (Meghan), Talyn (Katie) and Jordan. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, from 6 to 8;30 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 9 a.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home