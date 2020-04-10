DR. ROBERTO J. MATUS
Dr. Roberto José Matus passed away on April 8, 2020, with his children by his side. Dr. Matus graduated from medical school in Nicaragua and continued in a long and successful career in gastroenterology. He immigrated to the United States in 1970 with his wife, Dr. Alicia Mercedes Matus and daughter, Ana Mercedes. Enjoying more than thirty years of private practice, Dr. Matus also served as President of The Pan American Medical Society of Washington, D.C. After retiring from the practice of medicine, he served as a Scientific Review Administrator at the Center for Scientific Review, National Institutes of Health. He is survived by his children Ana, Roberto, Gabriel, Sandra and Marvin, daughters-in-law Arlen, Alexie and Rosibel, son-in-law Brian, and grandchildren Emilia, Alicia Valentina, Gustavo, Marvin David, Gavin, Magnolia, Sadie and Luciana Maria. A private interment will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to The Saint Raphael School Fund (www.straphaelschoolmd.org
