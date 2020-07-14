Robin Bayles

ROBIN DUDLEY BAYLES
Robin Dudley Bayles, 71, of Manassas, VA, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020, from heart failure. A pillar of the Spiritual community in Northern Virginia, Mr. Bayles dedicated his life to ministry. He was born to Barney and Elizabeth Bayles on April 27, 1949 in Washington, DC. He was married to his beloved Sandra Kaylor Bayles for more than 40 years. Sandra passed in 2014 after a long battle with breast cancer. Robin is survived by his four siblings Bonnie Sue Spears, John Bayles, Timothy Bayles and David Bayles; and three daughters Aimee Wilson, Rebekah Raze, Bethany Eveland and their husbands. A drive-by visitation will be held at New Covenant Fellowship from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at 8624 Phoenix Drive, Manassas, VA 20110. A virtual service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Please see his obituary at www.piercefh.com
for more details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Good News Jail Ministry of PWC - https://goodnewsjail.org/givecash/
(designation 006 Prince William County, VA Perez) and Care Net Pregnancy Resource Centers - https://www.voice4life.org/give.html
.