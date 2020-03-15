

Robin DeGraf



Passed away March 11, 2020 in her home the week before her 91st birthday. She was born March 20, 1929 in Seattle, Washington, the second child of Arthur and Gwyneth (Gamage) Wilde, and sister of Georgia (Wilde) Brotsch. She grew up in Petaluma, California.

She is survived by Col. William B. DeGraf, her stalwart spouse, whom she married over 69 years ago in West Point, NY; her daughters Gwyneth DeGraf and Leslie Jones and her sons Scot DeGraf and Brad DeGraf; as well as five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The wife of an army officer, she moved frequently until the DeGrafs settled south of Alexandria in 1961 . She loved to sing harmony and sang in many church choirs, as well as Sweet Adelines. She led the a capella group Robin and the Hoods at The Fairfax, where she spent the last 14 years of her life. She was an avid genealogist and staunch Episcopalian.

She will be buried at West Point, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope House DC, P.O. 60682, Washington, DC 20039.