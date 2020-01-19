

Robin B. Hamers "Rob"



Was born May 27, 1954 and died January 9, 2020 at age 65 in Newport Beach, California.

Rob was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. He received his engineering degree from the University of Maryland and moved to Newport Beach in 1977 to begin his career as a civil engineer. In 1982 at the age of 28, he founded his own civil engineering practice, Robin B. Hamers & Associates, Inc., and dedicated the next 37 years to tirelessly serving his clients and the city of Costa Mesa.

While raising his two daughters Rob discovered a passion for coaching youth sports. He coached his daughters in softball and basketball during their childhood and continued as a softball coach at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana for thirteen years. He regularly expressed excitement about the possibility of coaching his grandsons once he retired, for which he was dubbed "Coach Granddad."

Rob was an avid swimmer, runner, tennis player and bicyclist. He held swimming records at the Bannockburn Swim Club in Bethesda for decades and made many lifelong friendships on the tennis court. He was an amazing father, brother, son, friend, coach and engineer, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Rob was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Hamers, and his father, Daniel Hamers. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Weiss; his brother, Allen Hamers; his two daughters, Jill Gadwood and Christie Turner; his five grandsons and his newborn granddaughter.

A viewing was held at Pacific View Mortuary in Newport Beach, California on Monday, January 13. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, January 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rob's hometown of Bethesda, Maryland, followed by a Graveside Service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland.