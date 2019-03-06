Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBIN KIZER.



ROBIN BENTLEY KIZER

February 17, 1952 - February 28, 2019



Robin Bentley Kizer surrounded by her

daughters, passed into the presence of Jesus on February 28, 2019 after a very brief and unforgiving battle with cancer. Please join Meredith Justice Kizer Shoger and Annie Kizer Carper, together with their husband's and Robin's sweet baby angel, Harrison Oaks

Carper, in celebration of her life on Friday, March 8, 2019, 3 p.m. at All Saints Church in Chevy Chase, MD. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the .