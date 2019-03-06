ROBIN KIZER

ROBIN BENTLEY KIZER  
February 17, 1952 - February 28, 2019  

Robin Bentley Kizer surrounded by her
daughters, passed into the presence of Jesus on February 28, 2019 after a very brief and unforgiving battle with cancer. Please join Meredith Justice Kizer Shoger and Annie Kizer Carper, together with their husband's and Robin's sweet baby angel, Harrison Oaks
Carper, in celebration of her life on Friday, March 8, 2019, 3 p.m. at All Saints Church in Chevy Chase, MD. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the .

Religious Service Information
All Saints Church
3 Chevy Chase Cir
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Published in The Washington Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
