ROBIN ANDRA SEARCH (Age 60)



Of Bethesda, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 due to complications from a stroke she suffered the previous Thursday.

In her younger years, Robin was a nationally competitive gymnast and continued to be active with modern dance and ballet for much of her adult life. She was a graduate of Woodward High School and University of Maryland, where she majored in Dance. She graduated with a diploma in Christian Studies from Regent College, Vancouver, Canada in 2004. As a sales representative with Standard Process, a holistic supplement company and a health coach, she was passionate about nutrition and healthy living. She generously shared her wealth of knowledge with friends, customers and colleagues. Robin was a long time and faithful member of Covenant Life Church where she served in various roles over the years, including dance ministry, evangelism team, the pastoral search committee, and most recently, coordinating the "Financial Peace University" classes.

Robin was the daughter of the late Harry and Daisy Cecile Search, of Kensington, MD. She is survived by her brother, Gary Search of Alliance, OH; her Uncle Don Search of Davie, FL; her Uncle Robert Flanke of Churchton, MD; her cousins, Renna Reed of Gaithersburg, MD; Marc Williams of Bloomsburg, PA; Linda Cole of Bloomsburg, PA; Vicki Williams of El Paso, TX; and the countless friends she touched with her fun, beautiful, passionate, kind and giving spirit. She will also be missed by her two beloved bunnies, Thurgood and Wesley Ann.

A service in celebration of her life will be held on April 25, 7 p.m. at Covenant Life Church, 7501 Muncaster Mill Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.