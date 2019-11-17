Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. David's Episcopal Church, Roland Park 4700 Roland Avenue Baltimore , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice



Robin Reeder Valentine (Age 76)

Died peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Baltimore, MD surrounded by family and her beloved Golden Retriever, Rosie. Robin was brilliant and creative, with a wonderful sense of humor which she maintained through out her years long battle with medical challenges. Best of all she was an enormously loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother. Robin started out her career working as a young copy editor at McCann Erickson in New York City, then followed her heart to Richmond, VA where she created the now famous Virginia tourism slogan "Virginia is For Lovers" in 1969 at the advertising agency then known as Martin & Woltz. Shortly after Robin married her own Virginia love, Corbin Braxton Valentine, Jr. of Richmond in 1970. After moving to Washington, DC in 1976 she went on to work as a freelance speechwriter for Rosalynn Carter and volunteered her talents on numerous Democratic campaigns. Throughout her life she was a great lover of horses, dogs, books, and gardening and cherished time spent with her family and friends. Robin grew up in Greenwich, CT, the daughter of John Frederick Reeder and Emleen Laurie Reeder. She attended Greenwich Country Day and later graduated from Rosemary Hall. She was a member of The Chevy Chase Country Club, The New Scotland Garden Club and served on the board of The Hill School in Middleburg, VA. She is survived by her daughter Sarah McLagan Valentine of Montreal, her daughter, Robin Valentine Wilner and her two children, Charlotte Valentine Wilner and Braxton Reeder Wilner of Baltimore, step children, C. Braxton Valentine, Jr, Elizabeth Valentine Patton (Jay), Maynard Pratt Valentine and Lindsay Valentine Chambliss (John) of Richmond, VA and brother, John Frederick Reeder (Nicola) of Great Falls, VA. She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at St. David's Episcopal Church, Roland Park, 4700 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Towson, MD ( Died peacefully on November 2, 2019 in Baltimore, MD surrounded by family and her beloved Golden Retriever, Rosie. Robin was brilliant and creative, with a wonderful sense of humor which she maintained through out her years long battle with medical challenges. Best of all she was an enormously loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother. Robin started out her career working as a young copy editor at McCann Erickson in New York City, then followed her heart to Richmond, VA where she created the now famous Virginia tourism slogan "Virginia is For Lovers" in 1969 at the advertising agency then known as Martin & Woltz. Shortly after Robin married her own Virginia love, Corbin Braxton Valentine, Jr. of Richmond in 1970. After moving to Washington, DC in 1976 she went on to work as a freelance speechwriter for Rosalynn Carter and volunteered her talents on numerous Democratic campaigns. Throughout her life she was a great lover of horses, dogs, books, and gardening and cherished time spent with her family and friends. Robin grew up in Greenwich, CT, the daughter of John Frederick Reeder and Emleen Laurie Reeder. She attended Greenwich Country Day and later graduated from Rosemary Hall. She was a member of The Chevy Chase Country Club, The New Scotland Garden Club and served on the board of The Hill School in Middleburg, VA. She is survived by her daughter Sarah McLagan Valentine of Montreal, her daughter, Robin Valentine Wilner and her two children, Charlotte Valentine Wilner and Braxton Reeder Wilner of Baltimore, step children, C. Braxton Valentine, Jr, Elizabeth Valentine Patton (Jay), Maynard Pratt Valentine and Lindsay Valentine Chambliss (John) of Richmond, VA and brother, John Frederick Reeder (Nicola) of Great Falls, VA. She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at St. David's Episcopal Church, Roland Park, 4700 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Towson, MD ( gichristcares.org/donation ).

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close