ROCHELLE BRUNNER

ROCHELLE L. BRUNNER
On Monday, July 27, 2020, ROCHELLE L. BRUNNER of Washington, DC, and Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Brunner. Devoted mother of Robert (Michelle), Emily and David (Yuko) Brunner. Dear grandmother of Leo, Kousei, Akio and Naoki. Funeral service and shiva will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank, www.capitalareafoodbank.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME