ROD LOVDAL

Rod H. Lovdal  

Passed away on March 25, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. He was born on July 23, 1930 in Superior, WI.
Rod was a retired Naval Officer, serving as the 1st Officer of the USS Bergall and did tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded two Purple Hearts. He went on to become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Fairfax County, and was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 26 years, Rosemary J. Lovdal. He is survived by his stepdaughter Marybeth Long of Reston, VA.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 6, 2019
Murphy Funeral Homes
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street | Falls Church, VA 22046 | (703) 533-0341
