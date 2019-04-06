Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROD LOVDAL.



Rod H. Lovdal



Passed away on March 25, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. He was born on July 23, 1930 in Superior, WI.

Rod was a retired Naval Officer, serving as the 1st Officer of the USS Bergall and did tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded two Purple Heart s. He went on to become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Fairfax County, and was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 26 years, Rosemary J. Lovdal. He is survived by his stepdaughter Marybeth Long of Reston, VA.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at National Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA.

Tributes and memorial may be shared with the family at