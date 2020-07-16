Roderick Eugene "Gene" Black died peacefully at The Village At Rockville on July 10, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland at the age of 82. Gene is survived by his brother D. Jan Black of Cripple Creek, Colorado and his brother/sister-in-law Mike and Cathy Wipf of Frederick, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy Black in 2018 and his brother Bruce Black of Colorado in 2014. Gene was born on December 12, 1937 in Illinois to Richard G. and Ramona F. Black. He was an Analytical Chemist for The Food and Drug Administration for 40 years. The family would like to thank TVAR, especially the nursing staff on 2 Potomac for taking such good care of him. Any gifts/contributions should be dedicated to them. Gene will be interred at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2 p.m.