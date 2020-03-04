The Washington Post

RODERICK "Rod" WHITE Sr.

Of Huntingtown, MD on February 26, 2020. He is survived by wife Joyce L. White; children Roderick W. White, Jr. (Bonnie), Wendy L. Bowles, David R. White, Robyn L. St. Andre (Dustin), Robert P. White (Amanda), and Ryan L. White; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Patricia, Michael, and Phillip; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, March 6, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Save A Lab Rescue.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
