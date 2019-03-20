RODGER PETROCELLI

RODGER ANTHONY PETROCELLI  
(Age 60)  

Of Frederick, MD formerly of Germantown, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was the husband of Debbie Petrocelli for 24 years. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Resthaven Funeral Home, Frederick, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 12 Noon at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, Ijamsville, MD, where a visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. To read the full obituary, sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019
