

Rodney Owen Shockley



Rodney Owen Shockley passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in 1939 in Reading, PA, the son of Owen and Grace Shockey and sibling to older brother, Ken. He earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Rodney Owen Shockley passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in 1939 in Reading, PA, the son of Owen and Grace Shockey and sibling to older brother, Ken. He earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University , a law degree from Eastern Pennsylvania University, and for much of his career sold technology to the federal government. He is survived by Helen Shockley, the mother of his children, Shay, David, Deb, and Tim and his seven grandchildren, Connor, Sydney, Mason, Aly, Maddie, Hope, Tori and Katie. He was a resident of Rockville, MD from 1961 until moving to Ashburn in 2018.

Rod loved to compete, playing competitive basketball and tennis until 70. He loved to joke around and was frequently doing so through his last days making everyone in his presence laugh. He cherished being with and watching his family play sports and have a good time as well as being a friendly presence to anyone in his company.

The family will put together a celebration of his life in the next few weeks and will post details when a plan is confirmed. Anyone wishing to make a donation please do so to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA chapter either online or to 30 W. Gude Drive Suite 150 Rockville, MD 20850 and join the family at the next ALS walk.