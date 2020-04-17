Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGENA KYLES. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KYLES ROGENA KYLES November 14, 1948 - April 11, 2020 Born on November 14, 1948 in Middletown, Ohio, Rogena Kyles was the fifth of nine children born to Arthur and Alberta Kyles. Almost squarely in the middle of the pack, Rogena's personality quickly made its debut. An outspoken child who loved learning, Rogena did well in school. She graduated from Middletown High School (1966), The

KYLES ROGENA KYLES November 14, 1948 - April 11, 2020 Born on November 14, 1948 in Middletown, Ohio, Rogena Kyles was the fifth of nine children born to Arthur and Alberta Kyles. Almost squarely in the middle of the pack, Rogena's personality quickly made its debut. An outspoken child who loved learning, Rogena did well in school. She graduated from Middletown High School (1966), The Ohio State University and George Mason University School of Law. Affectionately known by those close to her as "Duke," she led an exemplary life that leaves a lasting impact on all who knew her. Sharing a birthdate with Charles, Prince of Wales, is how she received her nickname. Appropriately enough, those who came to know her quickly realized that neatly wrapped in that moniker are many of the qualities for which she will be remembered. From the Old English, Duke denotes the ruler of a duchy and from the Latin/French it means to lead. That, she did. Rogena masterfully combined her educational pursuits, strong will and determination with an equal dose of wit, humor and love. With a career spanning decades, there was always an educational focus. Early on she worked for the U.S. Department of Education and seamlessly bridged her work there into higher education accreditation, followed by private law practice and consulting. As an attorney she loved the law, but even more than that, she appreciated how its practice empowered and helped her clients. She spearheaded many projects and could always be depended upon to help a friend or family member in need. In her spare time she could be found traveling, watching PBS NewsHour, enjoying an audiobook, listening to the radio drama "Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar," besting a Scrabble opponent, or simply breaking bread (or more likely meat) with friends and family. Rogena was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Alberta Kyles, her brothers Arthur "Bus" Jr. and Ronald, her sisters Patricia, Juanita, and Vivian and beloved aunt Eleanor Richardson. Rogena leaves to cherish her memory: her sisters Hope Russell and Diwona Kyles, brother Eugene Kyles (Rubye), goddaughter Vyonna Townsell and a host of relatives, special friends and colleagues. In honor of Rogena's prior requests, no funeral or memorial service will be held. The family extends its sincere gratitude to all those who helped, visited, cared and prayed for Rogena throughout her illness. Special and heartfelt thanks are reserved for Dr. Dipti Patel-Donnelly as well as the medical team at Capital Caring Hospice of Fairfax County. Cremation services are being provided by the Greene Funeral Home of Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or a donation of masks/gloves to your local healthcare professional, grocer, or homeless shelter. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 17, 2020

