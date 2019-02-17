

Roger L. Bernardi



Colonel (Ret.) Roger L. Bernardi, 80, of Gainesville, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Roger was born on June 22, 1938 in White Plains, N.Y. to Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eugene Raymond Bernardi and Helen O'Connor Bernardi. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1991 after serving 30 years in the Field Artillery. Survivors include his wife, Martha Imlay Bernardi; son James L. Bernardi of Playa del Rey, CA; daughter Ann C. Bernardi (Aaron Rathgeb) of Fredericksburg, VA; and four granddaughters, Autumn Bernardi, and Helen, Kate, and Molly Bernardi Rathgeb. Marty's cousin, The Most Reverend Robert N. Lynch of St. Petersburg, FL will conduct a Mass of the Resurrection at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 21 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Gainesville, VA. The burial and military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 22 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Thomas, WV. Memorial contributions may be made to The U.S. Army Museum at the Army Historical Foundation, 2425 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA, 22201, to the Warrior Retreat at Serve Our Willing Warriors, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket, VA 20169-2126 or to any in his name.