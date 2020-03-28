Roger Hamilton Brown
Died on March 19, 2020 (age 88). Born in Cleveland, OH to Percy W. Brown and Helen C. Brown. Graduated from Exeter Academy ('49), earned a B.A.('53) and a PhD ('60) from Harvard University
. Dr. Brown taught American History at Dartmouth College (1960-63) and at American University (1965-1998). He had two children with his first wife Christine H. Brown and lived in Georgetown. He moved to Reston, VA in 1994 with his second wife Nancy Barrow Brown, where they lived for 30 years. They enjoyed traveling, hiking, biking, and spending summers on Lake Winnipesauke. In retirement he gave generously with his resources, time, and spirit. Besides his children Matthew and Jennifer Brown he leaves his beloved wife Nancy, her children Sarah Wright, Martha Buonato, and the late Christopher Wright. He leaves four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and their families. He also leaves his nieces, Rosalind Stewart and Jocelyn Brown Hall, daughters of his late brother Edward R. Brown. A service using Zoom will be held Sunday, March 29 at 2:30 pm.