ROGER ALEN CALLAHAN (Age 51)

Born in Richmond, VA, passed away at home Monday, June 15, 2020. Son of Rema Rippon and stepdad, Bob Rippon. Survived by sister, Debbie (Frank), brother, Bobby Rippon, aunts, Velma and Joy. Graveside service Friday, June 19, 2 p.m. at Parklawn Cemetery, Rockville, MD.



