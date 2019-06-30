Roger Jose Chacón
Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Born in San Francisco, CA in 1922. He grew up in Costa rica. Dr. Chacón was a US Army SSGT in WWII and then obtained his Doctorate from Harvard University
. He taught Philosophy at Northwestern University
and then moved to the DC area to be with his family following his retirement. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio Chacón and Tule Cantón, his brother, Enrique Chacón and his sister, Maria Luz Chacón. He is survived by his sister Mirtha V. Chacón Perea and her husband, Alfonso Perea, his nephews, Mauricio Perea and Juan F. Perea, his wife, Jennifer and his sons, Alexander Perea and Daniel Perea. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Gabriel's Chapel at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Potomac. For full obituary, please view and sign the family guest book at: