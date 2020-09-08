1/
ROGER CUBBAGE
1941 - 2020
Roger Benton Cubbage, (Age 79)  
Died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Lake Ridge, Virginia.Born on July 5, 1941 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Saylor and Estella Weir Cubbage. Roger graduated in 1959 from Woodrow Wilson High School and later received degrees from both Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, PA and from Dickenson School of Law in Carlisle, PA. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division from 1967 to 1996. He also worked part time for H & R Block. Mr. Cubbage resided in Arlington, VA for 53 years before recently moving to Lake Ridge, VA in July of 2019. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren both in Arlington and Manassas. Roger's Interests included Family History, Boating, Fishing and Bike riding, especially with the "Wednesday Irregulars". He also was a runner and completed 3 marathons that included the Marine Marathon, Chicago and New York. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren both in Arlington and Manassas. He also volunteered at Church of the Brethren, Camp Shepherd Spring, leading Rhode Scholar bicycle rides from Cumberland, MD to Washington DC along the C & O Canal. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Cubbage and their children: Brian Cubbage (Sarah), and James Cubbage. Also surviving are two grandsons, Elias Cubbage and Justin Cubbage.Interment will take place at a later date in Midland Cemetery, Midland, VA.Please sign the guestbook at: www.bakerpostfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
