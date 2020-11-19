1/
ROGER CURRIN
Roger Albert Currin (Age 86)  
Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born in Wake County, NC, grew up in Oxford, NC and graduated from Berea High School in 1952. He proudly enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 in a move he said would forever change his life. The skills he learned in electronics would later provide for a 30 year civilian career at Ft. Belvoir as an Engineering Technician. He loved animals and baseball and enjoyed spending time gardening and talking with neighbors always looking to lend a hand when he could. He is preceded in death by his wife Caroline of 55 years. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Ashenfelter (John), and Karen Sue Wolford; two granddaughters, Kimberley Ashenfelter and Nicole Wolford; and two great granddaughters, Denae and Haley along with several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
