ROGER "JIMMY" DIXON
Roger James Dixon "Jimmy"  
Of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born March 14, 1928, in Fairfax County, Virginia, to Mildred Elizabeth Dixon (nee Sheldon) and Roger James Dixon. Roger joined the United States Navy in March 1945 and proudly served his country. After his military career, he enjoyed work as a mechanic and eventually became the garage manager for Trailways/Greyhound. Roger was known as an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three sons, Ed, Phil, and Bob; two daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Dixon Gensch. Services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Triangle, Virginia. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. An online guest book is available at www.mountcastle.net.  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
