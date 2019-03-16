Roger Lucien Greene
Of Wheaton, MD, passed away on March 13, 2019 in Olney, MD at age 92. He was born in 1926 to Robert and Sara in New York City. A graduate of the then-new Bronx High School of Science, Roger matriculated to the City College of New York where he majored in Business Administration. In World War II
, he served in Europe with the 8th Armored Division and was awarded a Bronze Star
and a Purple Heart
for his bravery. Roger had a long, distinguished career in the Federal Government, serving in the Veterans Administration and then the Office of Management and Budget. Baseball was his passion. Roger was known as a skilled left-handed pitcher at the amateur and collegiate levels in NYC. After moving to the Washington, DC area, Roger spent many years coaching youth baseball for the Wheaton Boys Club. Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Natalie; his brother Kenneth (spouse, Sylvia); his sons Richard (spouse, Patricia) and David (spouse, Diane); his six grandchildren (Daniel, Sara, Matthew, Samuel, Alexis, and Nicole), and one great-granddaughter (Eliza). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.