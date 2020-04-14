The Washington Post

ROGER KINDER (1947 - 2020)
Roger L. Kinder  

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of loving husband, father, and friend, Roger L. Kinder of Alexandria, VA on April 10, 2020. Roger, an U.S. Air Force SSGT Veteran during the Vietnam War, passed peacefully at age 72 at Alexandria Hospital.
Roger is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah D. Kinder; his two sons Shane Kinder and the late Corey Kinder; as well as his mother Mrs. Audrey Kinder; sister Deanna Ragland; and many nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at Quantico, Virginia. A celebration of life will be announced in the months to follow.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2020
