Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROGER MILIHRAM. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Roger Frank Milihram (Age 89)

Of Boonsboro, MD passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Somerford House in Hagerstown, MD. Born in August 1930 in Detroit, MI, son of Frank and Lea Milihram, he was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Norman and Julien Milihram and his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol Milihram. In 1939, he and his family moved from Detroit to Virginia. Roger started building models at just 8 years old and that began his lifetime passion of building models of all types, including boats, planes, and helicopters. In 1941, his family moved to Cabin John, MD where he attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School. He joined the Naval Reserves when he was just 18 and his first job was working as a soda jerk at People's Drug Store on Massachusetts Avenue, but his first professional job was at Army Mapping in Bethesda, MD as a draftsman and photographer. He moved on to David Taylor Naval Ship Research and Development Center (DTNSRDC) as a draftsman, advancing into Research and Development as a model maker after he married Carol in 1957. He became an active builder of remote-control models and joined the District of Columbia Remote Control Club and later joined the Frederick Model Aircraft Club and Pegasus R/C Flying Club in Hagerstown. Roger was involved in church activities at St. Jane de Chantel in Bethesda as well as the Boy Scouts until he moved his family of 8 to Boonsboro, MD in western Maryland in 1974. He and Carol were both active parishioners at St. James Catholic Church for over 40 years. He was also active in groups like the Farm Bureau, Pigeon Club, Catholic Golden Age, Catholic War Veterans, and the Knights of Columbus Pangborn Council. Roger was also an avid supporter of donating blood and was very proud of his 60+ years of donating to the American Red Cross. He is survived by six children, Michael and Kathye Milihram, Christopher and Lisa Milihram, Lawrence and Elizabeth Milihram, Nina and Jimmy Fincham, Valerie and Brad McCumsey, and Karen and Joel Seabright; as well as 12 grandchildren and two grandchildren, and various cousins, nieces, and nephews. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com . Donations in Roger's honor may be made to Alzheimer's research, Hospice of Washington County, or any Catholic .

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations