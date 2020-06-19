Roger Pompei
Roger Pompei  
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, Roger Pompei of Bethesda, Maryland passed from this life at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Lundy Pompei and three children, Mark (Kelly) Pompei, Nicole Pompei, and Andrew (Julie) Pompei and his brother, Ronald Pompei. His grandchildren are Alexandra Ilderton, Margaret Ann Ilderton, Cheyenne Pompei, and Chiara Pompei. He is predeceased by Michael Ilderton, his grandson. A burial will be private, and a Memorial of life will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
