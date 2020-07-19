1/
Roger Sherwood  
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 12, 2020 in Centreville, Virginia at the age of 56. Roger is survived by his parents, Robert and Andrea; wife, Erin; children, Brent and Matthew; and brothers Scott and Greg. Roger was born on September 17 in Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from James Madison University in 1985 then from Medical College of Virginia with a BS in Pharmacy in 1989, where he met his wife. He then worked as a pharmacist at Giant Pharmacy for over 30 years where he was beloved by his customers. He was an avid golfer and lover of wine, which he shared generously. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. Services will be private. Please share a memory and view a complete obituary at www. fmfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
