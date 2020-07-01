ROGER SMITH

Roger Hampton Smith (Age 71)
Died at home on May 20, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio to Frederick C. and Ruth P. Smith. Roger graduated from Phillips Academy Andover and Georgetown University. While attending Georgetown he worked at the original Clyde's Restaurant on M. Street. His work ethic at Clyde's led him to a successful career that included opening and overseeing several locations as the restaurant chain expanded. Roger retired as CFO of 2941 Restaurant in 2020. He was a staple in the DMV restaurant community for over 50 years. Roger was a co-founder of Great Falls Lacrosse and a 50+ year ambassador of the game. His dedication and contributions to the game of lacrosse are difficult to quantify, but unmatched.He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Betsy; and his three loving children, Mallory (Dan) Heinle, Alex (Sarah) and Chris (Kristen). He was Hapa - The Man, The Myth, The Legend - to six wonderful grandchildren, Ellie, Addison, Connor, Landon, Harper and Sullivan. He is also survived by his brothers, Eric, Geoff and Bart as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth as well as his brother Bill.He will be memorialized when his family and friends can safely gather to celebrate his life. Contributions may be made in Roger's honor to Virginia Cancer Specialists, www.vcscancerfoundation.org/support-us. #familyiseverything
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.